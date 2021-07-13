Lindfield beat the rain but fall to leaders Horsham

Toby Shepperson at the crease for Lindfield CC in their game against Division 2 leaders Horsham CC. Pictures by Malcolm Page

Having won the toss Lindfield decided to field first, which initially reaped dividends. Horsham saw their top three batsmen - Tom Johnson (19), Nick Oxley (one) and Ollie Haines (two) - back in the pavilion with the score on 27 after three overs as Dominic Morgan (3-38), Scott Pedley (0-9) caused problems for the visitors.

However, Lindfield were unable to control the game as Horsham gradually regained momentum with a stand of 51 between Michael Thornley (35) and Jo Willis (53).

They punished some wayward bowling and showed a fine display of slick running between the wickets. The Horsham innings finally closed on 146-6 in 20 overs.

Skipper Scott Clark holds the winning catch for Lindfield CC 3rd XI against leaders Scaynes Hill CC 2nd XI

In reply, Horsham soon had the home side on the back foot, as the dangerous Apoorv Wankhade (eight) was caught from a leading edge.

Toby Shepperson (20) and Shane Peach (17) started to rebuild the innings but tight and clever bowling rotation by skipper Thornely started to see wicket falls in an attempt to increase the run rate. In particular, James Brehaut (2-23) and Sam Martin-Jenkins (2-14), bowled impressively.

Despite the attempts of Alex Pedley (13) and Harry Chaudhary (15*) the match gradually slipped away from Lindfield as their innings closed on 105- 8 to give Horsham a comfortable 41-run win to increase their lead at the top of table.

Skipper Simon Shivnarain said: "In these T20 games you need some big individual performances from key players.

Young Bradley Bover (right) leads Lindfield CC 3rd XI off after their win over Scaynes Hill CC 2nd XI

"Last week we had a great performance but this week we came up short against a fine side who without question will be promoted.

"Unfortunately we were unable to put any pressure on Horsham who deservedly won the match."

This week Lindfield are away to Chichester Priory Park CC, getting underway at 12.30pm.

LINDFIELD CC 2ND XI

Lindfield CC 2nd XI's match away to Poynings CC in Divisiion 6 was cancelled due to the weather. This week Lindfield are home to Dormansland CC at 1pm.

LINDFIELD CC 3RD XI

Skipper Scott Clark’s determination in playing last Saturday was rewarded as Lindfield CC 3rd XI recorded a fine 73-run win against the Division 9 Central leaders Scaynes Hill CC 2nd XI.

Scaynes Hill won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first on a damp wicket. However, the Lindfield batsman applied themselves to the conditions and scored a very respectable 183-3 from their 40 overs.

Scott Clark (33) and James Colvin (58 not out) gave the innings the perfect platform as youngsters Jack Gorton (33) and Monty Brown (27) continued the fine work with some excellent batting.

Despite the best efforts from Chris Markham (53 not out), the visitors never able to get to grips against Lindfield’s young bowling attack as Bradley Bover (4-24), Jack Gorton (3-23) and Barnaby Grout (1-18) all bowled perfectly in the conditions.

The Scaynes Hill innings closed on 110 in 28.3 overs when, fittingly, Clark took a catch in gully to win the match and provide young Bover with his first career hat-trick.

This week Lindfield are home to Brunswick Village CC at 1pm.

LINDFIELD CC 4TH XI

Lindfield CC 4th XI's match away to Hurstpierpoint CC 3rd XI in Division 12 Central (North) was cancelled due to the weather.