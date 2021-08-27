Lindfield enhance survival chances with excellent victory

Apoorv Wankhade helped Lindfield CC to a much-needed win over fellow Division 2 strugglers Billingshurst CC on Saturday. Picture by Malcolm Page

In a delayed game reduced to 32 overs a-side, Hrst won the toss and chose to field first on an excellent wicket.

Their plan looked on course with Lindfield on 19-2 after six overs.

However, opener Toby Shepperson (30) and James Scott provided much needed calmness and stability with an excellent partnership, putting on 79 together which gave the innings momentum.

With the score at 98-3 after 18 overs. Apoorv Wankhade (73) now joined Scott and combined for another 50 runs before Scott (67) was bowled.

Scott’s run a ball innings was pivotal as he had set the platform for the late onslaught.

With the score at 173-5 from 26 overs Harry Moorat (18*) joined Wankhade in a 67-run partnership in 39 balls to propel the Lindfield innings to 242-6 in their 32 overs.

In reply, Hurst faced an asking rate of 7.5 runs per over and with rain on the radar as well as a Duckworth Lewis adjustment anything was still possible.

Lindfield’s opening bowlers Dominic Morgan (3-23) and Scott Pedley (2-28) bowled beautifully to take much needed early wickets and reduce Hurst to 25-4 after seven overs.

Tim Western (27) and Rob Woodman (31) recovered the innings with a partnership of 51 at five before Harry Choudhary (2-19) and Nathan Pugh (1-37) broke the stand to leave Billingshurst on 85-7 after 21 overs.

Hurst looked to gain bonus points and the tail wagged with Isaac Thorneley (44) ensuring their innings ended with respectability on 158 all out after 31.4 overs.

Swans captain Simon Shivnarain said: “With the overcast conditions I would have fielded first but the batters performed really well today and gave the bowlers a score to defend.

“Together with wonderful fielding we produced one of our better performances.

“We know that we have two difficult games still to play but we have given ourselves a chance of avoiding relegation.”

This Saturday Lindfield 2nd XI travel to Preston Nomads CC 2nd XI.

LINDFIELD CC 2ND XI

Lindfield CC 2nd XI travelled to Ifield CC 2nd XI knowing that a win would still give them an outside chance of promotion from Division 6 Central.

Relegation-threatened Ifield choose to bat having won the toss. However, Jayson Butler (2-7) and Charlie Pugh (1-25) soon took early wickets dismissing two batsmen in the first three overs with only seven runs on the board.

Phil Weir was introduced after seven overs and, with Butler, applied further pressure, which resulted in the wicket of Matthew Barnard (19) with the score on 32-3 from nine overs.

Henry Fowler (2-26) joined Weir, but Khalid Javed (41*) played the rearguard innings required. Steve Pearce (1-25) and Jack Gorton (3-20) slowly whittled out the remaining Ifield batsmen to end their innings on 142 all out after 34.3 overs.

In reply, Lindfield struggled against Alfie Pyle (1-27) and Adam Swart (2-27) as they loss early wickets leaving the score at 23-4 after eight overs.

With the visitors now on the back foot Weir (16) and Danny Bulgin (28) began a recovery and slowly edged Lindfield along in the run chase, during which time Ifield introduced Barnard (1-30) and Mohammed Qazi (2-31) who dismissed Weir, Bulgin.

New batsmen Pearce and Gorton (17*), aided by 30 extras, steered Lindfield close, but a further bowling change saw Javed (1-2) and Hasnat Raja (1-0) seal the victory by 22 runs.

This week Lindfield are home to promotion seeking St Andrews CC.

LINDFIELD CC 3RD XI

Lindfield CC 3rd XI had a disappointing defeat, losing heavily to St Andrews CC 2nd XI by 120 runs in Division 9 Central.

St Andrews scored 235-4 with Jobin Abraham (101*), Gavin Hills (36*) and Sam Kirwan (37) all batting well to ensure a competitive total. Lindfield’s Chris Maynard bowled with great heart to take 2-26.

Lindfield never recovered from the loss of early wickets. Only James Colvin (43) produced any notable performance with the bat as the innings finished on 115 all out in 34 overs.

For St Andrews’ Josh Smith was the pick of the bowlers taking 2-18