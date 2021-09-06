Lindfield ensure Division 2 survival with all-important win

Toby Shepperson lead the charge for Lindfield CC in their all-important win over Roffey CC 2nd XI. Pictures by Malcolm Page

Skipper Simon Shivnarain won the toss and, surprisingly, inserted Roffey on a wicket looking full of runs.

However, the ‘old master’ had countered that his medium pace bowlers would gain some movement from the overcast and humid conditions.

Scott Pedley with 3-13 in nine overs, produced his best bowling performance of the season to leave Roffey reeling at 22-3 in 10 overs.

Lindfield CC 4th XI claimed the Division 12 Central (North) crown

Lindfield continued to tighten their grip on the game as Roffey collapsed to 35-6 in 20 overs.

Sachin Naik (47) and Alex Collins (20) tried their best to recover their innings but the return of Harry Chaudhary (3-18) and introduction of Shivnarain (2-18) soon wrapped up the innings as Roffey were all out for 105 all out 37.2

Lindfield started their innings off with purpose. Toby Shepperson (47) and Nathan Pugh (15) produced the perfect opening partnership by punishing the bad ball for four, as well as looking for singles to keep the score ticking along.

Their partnership had reached 44 before Pugh was brilliantly caught in the covers. Apoorv Wankhade (four) soon followed but Shepperson controlled the innings with fluency before fittingly Shivnarain (13*) hit the winning run as Lindfield hit 106 -3 in 24 overs.

Shivnarain said: "Division 2 has been extremely competitive, so to win our last three matches to stay in the division is a tremendous effort.

"We have had our highs and lows this season but all the players who have represented the team this season have contributed and can feel proud of their performances.

"We are already looking forward to next season with five Mid Sussex sides in the division so I’m sure it will be even more competitive."

LINDFIELD CC 2ND XI

Lindfield CC 2nd XI's final game Division 6 Central game of the season at Preston Nomads 3rd XI produced a tense and perfect finish as the match ended in a high scoring tie.

Lindfield were inserted and rattled up 230-6 in their 40 overs with all the batsmen contributing to a fine team batting performance.

Shane Peach (26), Charlie Pugh (19), Jayson Butler (57) and Tony Hunt (35) all batted with freedom and confidence, while young Adam Ibrahim (4-35) showed his undoubted promise for Nomads.

Nomads relished the challenge and, despite numerous bowling changes, were always up with the run rate as Alex Hunt (45) and Louis Venter (70) ensured a close finish.

Bradley Bover (1-9) and Steve Pearce (5-21) kept Lindfield in the game as wickets continued to fall. The game continued to ebb and flow as the match went to the final ball with one wicket remaining and five runs wanted for victory.

Young Ibrahim (13*) produced a fine all-round performance by hitting a four off the final ball to ensure the match ended in a tie.

LINDFIELD CC 3RD XI

Lindfield CC 3rd XI continued to perform with credit as their the contained promotion bound Three Bridges 3rd XI to 200-8 in their 40 overs in Division 9 Central.

In reply, Lindfield struggled against the tight bowling of the home side as they were 74 all out.

Despite the defeat there have been many positives from the season with many of the academy team playing their first season at senior level.

LINDFIELD CC 4TH XI

Lindfield CC 4th XI beat Lingfield CC 4th XI by three runs in an entertaining match to win the Division 12 Central (North) title.

Lingfield restricted Lindfield to 141 all out with Ed Hartley again showing his promise with 34. He was well supported by Haydon Baker (25) and James Burnage (16).

In reply Lingfield struggled against the opening attack of Burnage (0-10) runs and Stuart Kirbell (0-14).

However, Saleem Nadir (34) and Kashif Ehsan (58) started to take the game to Lindfield before Dan Baker took the all-important wicket of Ehsan to ensure the win. Peter Booth, who had a wonderful season with the ball, took 4-35.

The season has been a remarkable change around for Lindfield 4th XI after a couple of challenging seasons.