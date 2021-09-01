Lindfield pick up huge win in relegation battle

Skipper Simon Shivnarain (right) took 3-37 in Lindfield CC's crucial win over fellow strugglers Preston Nomads CC 2nd XI. Pictures by Malcolm Page

Lindfield secured a crucial 49-run win over fellow strugglers Preston Nomads 2s in a must-win match at Fulking.

On winning the toss the home side chose to field first, giving Lindfield the chance to set a score that their bowlers could then deliver the win.

On losing Nathan Pugh (11) with the score on 44-1 after eight overs, Toby Shepperson (36) was then joined by James Scott (52) and together confidently moved the score along.

Nathan Pugh at the crease for Lindfield

At the drinks break Lindfield stood at 108-2 from 23 overs, following which, Apoorv Wankhade (39) and Harry Moorat (40*), together with 31 extras, contributed towards a healthy Lindfield score of 236-8 in 45 overs.

The pick of the Nomads bowlers were Aidan Thomas-Drew (3-44) and Ravi Jadav (2-44).

In reply, Nomads top three batsmen Kamaran Mirza (six), James McKemey (eight) and Oliver Gatting (duck) were dismissed by the bowling of Dominic Morgan (3-29) and Wankhade (2-21) to put the home side on 18-3 after 10 overs.

Lindfield skipper Simon Shivnarain (3-37) continued to change the bowling as wickets fell at regular intervals with only Aaron Phillips (27), Stuart Faith (15), and Fin Tomlinson (29) holding the innings together.

A defiant tenth wicket partnership of 52 from Thomas-Drew (55) and Jadav (10*) held up the Lindfield victory with some big hitting, before Nomads were finally all out for 187.

This week Lindfield play Roffey 2s on the Common, starting at 12.30pm, knowing that a win will safeguard their status for another year.

Skipper Shivnarain said: "This was the best team performance of the season with everyone making vital contributions.

"With Billingshurst losing this week we have a chance of staying up, but we are not complacent and know that will have to give 100 per cent effort against a good Roffey side."

LINDFIELD CC 2ND XI

Lindfield CC 2nd XI won the toss and chose to bat against promotion chasing St Andrews CC in Division 6 Central.

Openers Scott Clark (44) and Adam Wright (17) set the innings up for a big score at 96-2. However, Daniel Nichols (1-24) and Shaun Nichols (1-15) pegged back the scoring rate as wickets were lost in the quest for runs.

Further good bowling from Jack Barton (2-21) and Jobin Abraham (4-22) reduced Lindfield to 118-8 from 35 overs. Only a late flurry from Jack Gorton (22) allowed Lindfield to total 128 all out in 38.1 overs.

In reply St. Andrews openers Nick Elkins (50*) and Ollie Brookes (18) put on 52 for the first wicket and it was only with the introduction of Henry Fowler (1-22) that started to put control into the bowling attack.

Alex Ellis (25) joined Elkins and despite further bowling changes, St Andrews comfortably won by seven wickets with young Bradley Bover taking (2-27) on his debut for the seconds.

For their final match of the season, Lindfield are away to Preston Nomads CC 3rd XI at 1pm.

LINDFIELD CC 3RD XI

With football and holidays impacting on availability, it was a mainly 4th XI side which turned up for Lindfield CC 3rd XI against Ansty CC 3rd XI in Division 9 Central.

Ansty won the toss and inserted Lindfield. Dan Baker (33) and Peter Booth (28) both batted well but a total of 103 in 31 overs was always going to be challenging to defend.

On a helpful wicket, James Smethurst (4-19) bowled well for the visitors.

In reply Ansty lost three early wickets but Smethurst (31*) and Natasha Sole (25*) ensured a win by seven wickets. For Lindfield, Max Ward took 1-13 and Booth 1-22.

This week Lindfield play away to Three Bridges CC 3rd XI at 1pm.

LINDFIELD CC 4TH XI