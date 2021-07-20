Lindfield's poor league form continues with defeat at Chichester Priory Park

Dominic Morgan took 2-36 in Lindfield's defeat at Chichester Priory Park CC in Division 2. Pictures by Malcolm Page

Having won the toss and opting to bat, Chi’s opening bowler Matt Geffen (4-12), roared in dismissing Charlie Weir (duck), Apoorv Wankhade (duck) and James Scott (three) to leave the visitors in all sorts of problems at 9-3 after seven overs.

Despite a brave innings from Harry Moorat (40), and Toby Shepperson (16) trying to repair the early damage, Chi’s Ajit Sambhi (4-45) and Tarrack Gabriel (2-14) were in no mood to relax as Lindfield subsided to 99 all out in 39 overs.

Despite defending a low total, Lindfield’s Dominic Morgan (2-36), Scott Pedley (1-16), Harry Chaudhary (1-36) and Phil Weir (2-11) reduced Chi to 36-5.

Jayson Butler excelled with ball and bat in Lindfield CC 2nd XI's narrow loss to Dormansland CC

However, partnerships between Simon Hasted (23) and Martin Ford (23*) and Sambhi (19) saw Chi patiently reach their target of 100-7 in 39.4 overs.

Stand-in skipper Chaudhary said: “I couldn’t fault the players effort. They all gave 100 per cent and despite the loss we still have a lot to play for this season.

“The league is extremely tight and a few wins can easily turn things around. Every game will be difficult and we know that there will be lots more twists and turns before the end of the season.”

Lindfield are at home to Mayfield CC this Saturday (12.30pm).

LINDFIELD CC 2ND XI

Lindfield CC 2nd XI hosted Dormansland CC in Division 6 Central on Saturday.

Dormansland won the toss got off to a good start. Alex Pelling (22) and Christopher Eastlake (56) put the visitors in a strong position to set a large total at 107-2.

However, excellent bowling from Jayson Butler (3-36) curtailed the innings. He well supported by Luke Sowton (1-33), Henry Fowler (1-29) and Steve Pearce (2 -31) as the Swans reduced the visitors to 123-7.

Thereafter, the home side were only able to get one more wicket as Jack Ray (30), Matt Ruxton (26*) and John Holman (30*) took the visitors score to 199-8 from their 40 overs.

In reply openers Andy Stillwell (25) and Adam Wright (47) took the game to Dormansland, putting 50 on the board in 42 balls.

However, the match changed dramatically with the introduction of Phil Stag (5-17). And, with the score on 82, Wright was out three runs short of a well-deserved half century.

A middle order batting collapse saw six wickets fall for 17 runs before Butler (43), Sowton (38*) and Pearce (23*) pressed on with an excellent partnerships.

But with the overs running out - Lindfield needed 11 from six balls - the Swans fell agonising short on 197-7.

This week Lindfield travel to Rottingdean CC 2nd XI (1pm).

LINDFIELD CC 3RD XI

After beating the Division 9 Central leaders last week, Lindfield CC 3rd XI came down with a bang as they lost to lowly Brunswick Village CC by 31 runs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Brunswick Village scored 168 all out with Chris Burton (26), Alistair Plummer (23), Jamie Funnell (23) and Dipen Patel (26) all performing well.

The Lindfield bowers impressed as Rory Dalgliesh (3-44), Henry Foulkes (3-38), Matthew Edwards (2-24) and Ross Pedley (1-14) took wickets at vital times.

Lindfield’s reply started well as Scott Clark (33) and Jack Gorton (16) took the score to 44. However, the home sides bowlers never gave up as Patel (4-33) and Andy Gray (2-18) bowled the home side to victory despite the best efforts of Kevin Chamberlain (28) as Lindfield were all out for 137.

This week Lindfield play at home to Colemans Hatch CC (1pm).

LINDFIELD CC 4TH XI

Lindfield CC 4th XI's unbeaten Division 12 Central (North) record came to end as they lost a low scoring game against Burgess Hill CC 4th XI by two wickets.

Phil Hogan (16) and Hayden Baker (25*) both batted well but a score of 71 all out was always going to be a challenge to defend.

For Burgess Hill both Adam Hughes (3-15) and Pete Murphy (3-13) used the conditions to their advantage both bowling well.

In reply Nick Johnston (19), Joe Hartley (16) and Hughes (17*) ensured the visitors got over the winning line to win by two wickets at 72-8 in 28.1 overs.

Lindfield’s James Campbell (3-30), Peter Booth (3-13) and James Burnage (2-26) were unlucky not to bowl the home side to an unlikely victory.