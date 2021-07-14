Neighbours Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath set to meet in T20 Challenge

The picturesque surroundings of St John Park will play host to Burgess Hill CC and Haywards Heath CC in a special T20 game on Thursday

Matt Charman, from Burgess Hill CC, said: “We are very much looking forward to the game in St Johns Park versus our friends from Haywards Heath CC.

“They rightly got promoted to the Premier Division in 2019, always provide a strong challenge and are a really good bunch.

“The game is free for all to watch so bring along a chair and enjoy a good game of T20 cricket in the centre of town.

“We will have our bar open to buy drinks and the barbecue will be selling burgers from KJ Thorne Butchers.

“The local Scouts will also be selling hot doughnuts and we have music from Mid Downs Radio.

“We hope the local community can join us for the evening and we look forward to seeing everyone next Thursday night from 5pm.”

Gary Honeysett from Haywards Heath CC added: “We’re delighted to have been invited to play this T20 match at Burgess Hill CC and look forward to locking horns with our neighbours again.

“We’ll be sending over a strong side so it should be a great evening’s entertainment with some quality cricket and as always, played in the right spirit.”