Sussex at Vitality Blast Finals Day - LIVE: Sussex lose to Kent Spitfires in semi-final despite Garton effort

Sussex Sharks lost in the semi-final to Kent Spitfires by 21 runs at Edgbaston today.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:35 pm

Luke Wright's men were chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires and despte a superb display from George Garton with the bat and ball, they lost and Kent progressed to the final here they will face Somerset.

George Garton was Sussex's star man in the defeat to Kent Spitfires

Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day: Can Sussex lift trophy for first time since 2009?

Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:25

  • Sussex chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in second semi-final
  • Winners will face Somerset, who beat Hampshire in a thrilling semi-final
  • Final starts at 6.45pm
  • Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:25

It’s all over. Sussex all out for 147 and lose by 21 runs

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:24

22 runs needed from the final over for Sussex

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:22

Mills bowled by Milnes. 146-9. 23 needed from 7

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:21

Four runs from Mills. 25 from 10 needed

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:21

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:19

Sussex need 30 from 2 overs. 139-8

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:17

Chris Jordan gone going for another big shot. 136-8

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:15

Big moment

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:14

131-7. 38 from 18 balls

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:11

Sussex 121-7 from 16 overs

