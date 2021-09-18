Action from the Sussex reply against Kent in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston / Picture: Getty

Sussex Sharks reply to Kent Spitfires in the Blast - in pictures

Sussex Sharks were set 169 to beat Kent and reach the final of the Vitality Blast - but it proved beyond them.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:57 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:58 pm

The Sharks lost wickets regularly against a tight Kent attack who a decent score on the board in order to put the squeeze on Luke Wright's men. Sussex ended up being bowled out for 147 to lose by 21 runs as Kent went through to the evening's final against Somerset. Here are the best of the pictures from the Sussex innings. Here are the pictures from the Kent innings and here's how the whole day has unfolded.

