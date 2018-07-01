Cuckfield CC round-up: Centurions Ludlow and Gayler chase down big total

Another 100 from Brad Gayler and a big 100 from Joe Ludlow saw Cuckfield chase down 313 to win at Horntye Park by 8 wickets.

Hastings won the toss and a disappointed Cuckfield looked forward to 58 over in the field.

Joe Ludlow and Brad Gayler after their centuries

An unplayable delivery from Jamie Hutchings saw Hastings opener James Pooley depart in the second over. This brought Ryan Hadley to the crease to join Joe Billings. The pair proceeded to use the excellent batting conditions - flat track and lightening outfield - to make the Cuckfield fielders chase leather while they stacked up a 100 partnership.

The erstwhile combination of Josh Hayward and Nick Patterson slowed things up for a period and then Hayward dismissed Hoadley for 50 caught and bowled. Jake Woolley then joined Billings and the run-fest continued as the new duo racked up a 170 partnership before Hayward struck again as Billings miscued and was safely caught be Sakande for a well made 133 from 141 balls. Hastings made 313 for 4 from their 58 overs.

Given the conditions, some thought that this was a below par score and closer to 400 would have been possible. Still needing six an over from the get-go, Greg Wisdom and Joe Ludlow set about the task for Cuckfield at pace.

They racked up 87 before Wisdom (29) was trapped lbw by Jed O’Brien in the 16th over and Sear fell shortly after. With the score at 98 for 2, the in-form Brad Gayler strode to the crease. Ludlow and Gayler demoralised the Hastings attack as they hit boundary after boundary, riding a little bit of luck at times. The pair hit the highest ever third wicket partnership for Cuckfield of 217 to reach the target with 4 overs to spare. Ludlow made 145 from 135 balls including 18 fours and 1 six. Gayler took his season tally to 415 with 125 from just 91 balls including 13 fours and 5 sixes.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Rottingdean 1st XI: Cuckfield lost at home to Rottingdean by 23 runs in spite of another 100 from captain Chris Taylor. Cuckfield won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Two wickets for the change bowling of Sam Candfield removed both openers leaving Rottingdean 85 for 2. This brought Henry and George Ledden to the crease who made the most of the excellent condition to put on 178 for the 3rd wicket. Henry made 99 and George 110* as they set a total of 276 for 3 in 50 overs.

Losing an early wicket, the Cuckfield reply recovers as Will Rossiter and Chris Taylor set about the task. The loss of Rossiter for 47 and then Ben John for 29 preceded a batting collapse. Taylor’s 102 and a late flurry from Candfield (28) got Cuckfield close, but they succumbed just 23 runs short of the Rottingdean total in the 47th over. Mohammad Islam took 4/60 and there were two wickets each for Greg Tyrrell and George Ledden.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v St James’s 2nd XI: St James’s beat Cuckfield by 19 runs on Saturday as Adam Taylor took 4/28 and Justin Hall 3/20. St James’s won the toss and chose to bat first. This looked to have been a mistake as 4 quick wickets fell, two each for Osborne and Power. Liam Austin-Slade joined Adam Taylor and stemmed the flow of wickets for a short period, but when Osborne rattled Taylor’s timbers for 57, the wicket tap was back on and Slinger made hay. St James’s were all out for 145 in the 32nd over. Austin-Slade made 35 not out. Matt Slinger took 4/43 for Cuckfield.

Cuckfield were quickly 41 for 6 in the chase after 18 overs. Tom Strange (38) and Chris Osborne (24) nearly got Cuckfield out of Jail, but it was not enough as the home side were dismissed for 126, 17 runs short in the 40th over.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Balcombe 2nd XI: Cuckfield won away at Balcombe by 7 wickets as the evergreen Andy Middleton batted through for 62*. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first. Wickets fell regularly as the opening partnership of Bryce Van-Straaten and Jack Best hit their straps. At 70 for 6, it was looking like an early tea, but Tim Wall and Matt Rawbin added 80 for the seventh wicket before Greg Seed deceived Rawbin and bowled him for 31. Wall carried his bat for 79 to help the hime side to 164 all out in the 45th over. Greg Seed took 3/15 for Balcombe.

The opening salvo from Cuckfield of Crampton and Middleton got things off to a good start, Crampton hitting 38 before being trapped lbw with the score on 58. Hawkins joined Middleton and another good partnership took the score to 106 before Hawkins fell for 33 to Tim Wall. Wall took another wicket, but this brought Dom Seed to the crease who steered Cuckfield home for the second week in a row to a seven wicket win. Middleton made 62 not out and Dom Seed 23 not out.

