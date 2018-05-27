Cuckfield CC round-up: First XI back to earth with a bump as Whittingham and Jagota star

Cuckfield came back to earth with a bump on Saturday as they suffered a ten wicket defeat at Roffey.

Roffey won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Cuckfield innings never really got going and wickets fell regularly. Joe Ludlow (39) dug in and helped the visitors to 103 all out in the 38th over. Stuart Whittingham took 4/35 and Rohit Jagota took 3/17 for Roffey.

Rohit Jagota on his way to 64 not out. Picture by Peter Cripps

Theo Rivers (41) and Rohit Jagota (64) completed the win for Roffey in short order as Cuckfield recorded no points.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Buxted 1st XI: Cuckfield 2s recorded their first win of the season with an eight-wicket victory over league leaders Buxted Park. Buxted won the toss and batted first, but found it hard going as Cuckfield captain, Chris Taylor, and Matt Denyer bowled a miserly opening spell.

Six batsmen made it into the twenties, but none pushed on as Taylor took 3/31 and Ed Catt 3/41 to restrict the visitors to 212 for 9 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Matt Wynn and James Mitchinson put on 71 before Wynn flat batted one to mid off, caught off the bowling of Craig Olive for 25. George Galbraith-Gibbons joined Mitchinson and the pair proceeded to frustrate the Buxted bowlers, compiling a match winning partnership of 135 before Mitchinson finally succumbed to Huxley for a Cuckfield career best of 108. Galbraith-Gibbons steered the innings home as he carried his bat for 34.

Nick Patterson bowling for Cuckfield. Picture by Peter Cripps

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Ansty 2nd XI: Cuckfield beat near neighbours Ansty by six wickets to take 30 points on Saturday. Ansty won the toss and batted first, piling on the runs before the evergreen Goff Baker struck to remove the top three who all made 30s. From 104-4, Simon Parsons provided the main resistance, making 48 before he was run out by Chris Osborne. Spin continued to yield wickets as young Luke Forster took 3/31 to bowl Ansty out for 185 in the 37th over.

In reply Iain Pringle and Charlie Best put the Ansty openers to the sword before Pringle was bowled by Will Dorkings for 29. Tom Strange also fell to Dorkings and then Best (45) as Cuckfield faltered at 97 for 3. Piers Harrison and Caleb Hawkins (16) steadied the ship with a 54 run partnership before Luke Wood cleaned up Hawkins. Tommy Watson (22*) joined Harrison (41*) and the pair saw Cuckfield home in the 31st over to win by six wickets.

