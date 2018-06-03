Cuckfield CC round-up: Haywards men lose to reigning champions

Cuckfield lost at home to East Grinstead by 71 runs on Saturday.

Cuckfield skipper, Josh Hayward, won the toss and elected to bowl first. An early wicket for Nick Patterson gave the home side hope, but Darryl Rebbetts and Leo Cammish built a steady partnership, frustrating the Cuckfield bowlers.

Having built a partnership of 105 Rebbetts (42) was stumped swinging at a wide delivery from Greg Wisdom. Ollie Graham joined Cammish and the scoring rate started to increase - the pair putting on 67 before Cammish was bowled by Hayward for a well made 88. Ian Stumer came out to pinch hit and plundered 34 off 14 balls before not quite getting hold of one and gifting Patterson his second wicket, caught cleanly by Ben Caidan. EG completed their 46 overs with 237 for 4.

The Cuckfield reply stumbled to 8 for 3 when Billy Meboroh-Collinson and George Galbraith-Gibbons came together and began to build recovery. They made a partnership of 70 before Meboroh-Collinson was bowled by Rebbetts for 39. Caidan joined Galbraith-Gibbons and the young duo batted well together, but the required run rate continued to rise. Galbraith Gibbons was caught and bowled by Ollie graham for 39 and as Caidan looked to up the scoring rate was caught of Rebbetts for 41 as Cuckfield were bowled out for 166 in the 43rd over. Sturmer took 4/31 and Rebbetts took 3/39.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Mayfield 2nd XI: Cuckfield won by 3 wickets at Mayfield. Cuckfield captain, Chris Taylor won the toss and elected to bowl first. Two early wickets for Matt Denyer put Mayfield on the back foot, but a 150 run partnership from Steve Joyce (83) and Edward Finch (87) helped Mayfield to 241 for 5 from they 45 overs. Denyer took 2/25 from his 9 overs.

Will Rossiter anchored the reply for Cuckfield until he was caught off the bowling of Jacob Buttifant for 54 from 49 balls with the score 117 for 4. This brought Taylor to the crease who hit a run-a-ball 70 for his team to take the visitors to within 15 runs of victory. Sam Candfield who had shared a partnership of 93 with Taylor was well set on 29 not out. Needing 7 off the last over, Candfield steered Cuckfield to Victory carrying his bat for 37.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Burgess Hill 2nd XI: rCuckfield lost at home to Burgess Hill by 38 runs. Cuckfield skipper, Matt Slinger, won the toss and elected to bowl first. This seems a good decision as scoring runs was difficult and wickets came, with Slinger removing the top three. Gerard Havenga (27) and Dan Woods (76) helped the visitors to 188 for 7 from their 40 overs. Slinger took 3/34 and Peter Collins took 2/16.

Wickets fell early and often in the Cuckfield reply as Akeen Ifill took 5/26. Jack Waghorn dug in for Cuckfield and scored 71 before he was caught off the bowling of Woods. Collins also hit 25, but the home side were bowled out for 150 in the 39th over.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Crawley Down: Crawley Down won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Sandy Lane Ground. The young duo of Sammy Hart and Dominic Seed opened up for Cuckfield, but it was tough going and wickets fell regularly as Cuckfield made 132 for 9 from their 40 overs. Sammy Hart hit 33 for Cuckfield and Kevin Mears took 3/23 for Crawley Down.

Batting wasn’t any easier for the home side, apart from for Danny Todman who hit 70 not out to take his side to victory in the 27th over, 8 wickets down. No other batsman made double figures as Jamie Hatt took 3/21 and Lottie Palmer-Brown 2/14.

