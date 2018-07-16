Cuckfield lose out on FINAL ball of game

Cuckfield lost at home to Eastbourne by sixty nine runs on the last ball of the game.

Eastbourne won the toss and elected to bat in good conditions, consigning Cuckfield to 58 overs in the heat. Phil Semmens removed three of the top four to leave the visitors 27-3. T

om Weston rattled the timbers twice and Eastbourne were in dire straits at 48-5.

Ben Twine (38) and Jordan Turner (12), steadied things for a bit, putting on forty runs before both being dismissed with the score now on 88-7. This brought Joe Pocklington and Ethan Guest together and they proceeded to frustrate the Cuckfield bowlers racking up a quick fire partnership of ninety before Guest thirty six chipped one to Jamie Hutchings.

David Twine joined Pocklington and picked up where Guest left off and another 50 partnership soon became a reality.

At 231-9, having moved the score on by one hundred and forty five runs, Pocklington hit one straight down the ground which on any other day would have been six, but for a spectacular one handed diving catch from Ben Candfield to dismiss him for 80.

The pain was not yet over for Cuckfield as the Eastbourne tail wagged with seventy one from David Twine fifty three not out and Henry Crocombe thrity seven to take the visitors to 302 - 9 after 58 overs. Phil Semmens took 4/45 for Cuckfield.

Wickets fell too regularly in the Cuckfield innings with only one partnership breaking 50 between Brad Gayler fourty six and Tom Weston thirty. Cuckfield tried to cling on for the draw, but it was not to be as Phil Semmens was given out lbw off the last ball of the game, leaving Ben Caidan stranded on a well made thirty eight. David Twine took 3/51 andHenry Crocombe 3/45 for Eastbourne.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Glynde 1st XI: Cuckfield lost away at Glynde by one hundred and forty five runs. Glynde won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Alex Thornhill batted almost all the way through the innings, hitting one hundred and eleven before being caught off the bowling of Sam Candfield.

Thornhill shared partnerships of eighty four with Matthew Blunt fourty six and one hundred and twenty seven with Robert Mouland seventy six to help Glynde to 264-5 from their 53 overs. Chris Taylor took 3/59 for Cuckfield. In the reply, Cuckfield quickly found themselves in trouble at 31-3. Ben John and Chris Taylor consolidated, putting on forty five before John was bowled by Will Burton-Durham for thirty three with the score 76-4.

The remaining six wickets fell for just forty three runs as Cuckfield were bowled out for one hundred and nineteen in 36 overs. Craig Eaves took 4/34 and Will Burton Durham 3/17.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Haywards Heath 2nd XI: Cuckfield lost at Home to Haywards Heath by the huge margin of one hundred and sixty eight runs. Cuckfield won the toss and put the visitors into bat. Almost all of the top order contributed to a total of 271 - 6 with notable scores of fifty from Amila Thilakarathna and sixty seven not out from Gary Honeysett. There were two wickets each for Chris Osborne and Luke Forster.

In the Cuckfield innings resistance only came from Nathan Buckeridge thirty seven and Andrew Middleton twenty three as Josiah Menzies and Matt Jones took three wickets each to dismiss the home side for one hundred and three in 27 overs.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Edenbridge 2nd XI: Cuckfield lost in the penultimate over by one wicket away at Edenbridge. Edenbridge won the toss and elected to bowl first.

A quick fire 31 from opener Jeremy Crampton, fifty three not out from James Buckeridge and a late flourish from Peter Collins twenty five not out helped Cuckfield to 170-8 from their 47 overs.

In the reply, Neil Smith thirty six and Dan Witt twenty two provided the foundation for the innings. A small middle order collapse preceded the arrival of Howard Johnson who hit thirty not out to help Edenbridge home nine wickets down as Rodney Candfield, Peter Collins and Will Galbraith Gibbons all picked up three wickets.

