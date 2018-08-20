Cuckfield secure Premier division cricket for 2019

Cuckfield won away at Middleton as Tom Weston scored 71 and took 3 wickets to secure Cuckfield’s place in the Premier League in 2019.

Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat first, but were soon 3-2 as the openers were dismissed by the opening partnership of Russell Talman and Tommy Davies. In his last game for the Club, Sam Whiteman knuckled down with Tom Weston to put on 82 before being bowled for 42 as he tried to sweep Mahesh Rawat.

A wicket for Sean Heather left the visitors 86 for 4, but Abi Sakande joined Weston and continued where Whiteman left off as the pair accumulated a partnership of 76 before Weston was caught and bowled by Craig Fowle to end a carefully constructed innings from 118 balls.

Two wickets for the returning Talman looked like stopping Cuckfield from reaching 200, but Sakande reached 50 and Nick Patterson contributed a quick-fire 20 not out to close the innings on 208 for 8. Talman took 3/22 for Middleton.

Josh Wood and Matt Reynolds started well for Middleton reaching 43 for no wicket. Weston then had Wood (20) caught by Josh Hayward above his head at mid-on who did not have to move. Weston then also removed danger-man Rawat, and Patterson had Dawling caught behind before Weston picked up his third rattling the timbers of Reynolds (26).

This left Middleton 58 for 4. Sean Heather then shared helpful partnerships with Patrick Colvin, Rory Collier and Harry Pacey but all three succumbed to the left arm spin duo of Hayward and Ed Catt. Patterson then claimed the wicket of Heather for 42 leaving the home side 126 for 8, a score which did not increased as Hayward took the last two wickets to seal a win for Cuckfield in the 41st over. Hayward took 3/8, Weston 3/Weston and there were two wickets each for Patterson and Catt.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Hellingly 1st XI: Hellingly won by two wickets at Cuckfield to further dampen Cuckfield’s hopes of finishing above the relegation zone in Div 4E. Hellingly won the toss and elected to field first. Cuckfield openers Will Rossiter and Tom Bonanate both got starts, but got out in the teens to Sam Walter and Harry Gape respectively, leaving the home side 37 for 2. Jack Waghorn (39) and Sam Candfield (28) put on 90 taking the score to 127 before Waghorn became the first of four victims for Giles Hook.

Candfield became the second soon after and then after a brief entertaining cameo from Dan Turner (20), he and Lawrence Wisdom became victims three and four. At 165 for 6, young Will Rogers and Tom Wright came together and Rogers plundered 48 from just 28 balls including 5 four and 3 sixes to help Cuckfield to 226 for 6 from their 45 overs.

After an early wicket for Sam Candfield, the Hellingly top order made a solid start with James McDonald (52) and Harry Wooton (41) helping the score to 107 for 3. Both were dismissed by Tim Power who also took two more wickets to leave the visitors 149 for 5 and gave Cuckfield hope. Sam Walter (44) and Adam Devlin (29*) however got Hellingly close enough to make it over the line, despite losing three more wickets in the process. Power took 4/50 and Rodney Candfield took 2/37 for Cuckfield.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Lindfield 2nd XI: Cuckfield lost to Lindfield in spectacular fashion as they were bowled out for just 19 runs. Having been put in by Lindfield no batsman made double figures as Phil Weir took 4/13 and Scott Pedley 4/4 to dismiss the Cuckfield batsmen in 10.1 overs. It took Lindfield just 4.4 overs to secure a ten wicket win.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Smallfield Manor 2nd XI: Cuckfield lost to Smallfield by 75 runs at home. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first and in spite of batsmen getting starts, wickets fell. Kanaseelan Jegan Gunaseelan (33), Nathan Sloane (22), Dan Alp (67) and Shan Aroos (30) helped Smallfield to 238 for 8 after their 40 overs.

For Cuckfield there were two wickets each for Simon Hardy, Bryce Van Straaten, Greg Seed and Henry Rogers.

Mike Caidan anchored the Cuckfield reply, but wickets fell regularly with only Keith Rogers (26) offering any other real resistance. Caidan was eventually caught off the bowling of Nathan Sloane for 57 as Cuckfield completed their 40 overs with 163 for 7.