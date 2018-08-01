Cuckfield washed away by Rivers as Roffey dominate

Cuckfield lost to Roffey for the second time this season as they were dismissed for under 100 chasing 250.

Roffey won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sussex League Premier Division: Cuckfield v Roffey. Nick Patterson. Pic Steve Robards SR1819793 SUS-180730-133515001

Theo Rivers anchored the innings scoring 100 before being bowled by Ben Canfield with the score 201 for 4.

Rivers had shared a partnership of 90 with Rohit Jagota (51).

Josh Hayward took 5/79 for Cuckfield to restrict Roffey to 249 for 9 declared after 54 overs.

Only two Cuckfield batsmen made 20 as Aussie Ben Manenti ripped through the Cuckfield batting line-up taking 8-39 to dismiss the home side for 99 in 34 overs.

Sussex League Premier Division: Cuckfield v Roffey (batting). Theo Rivers. Pic Steve Robards SR1819729 SUS-180730-133622001

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Buxted 1st XI

Cuckfield lost away at Buxted Park by 106 runs on Saturday. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first after some overnight rain.

Early success for the Cuckfield bowlers appeared to have the home side in trouble at 59 for 4, but a 100 partnership between Sam Marchesi and Redding Barnes (48) steadied things.

Sam Marchesi pushed on with Craig Olive (22) finally being caught behind odd Sam Candfield for 74.

Buxted declared after 52 overs with 236 for 9. Candfield took 3/23 and Ed Catt 3/82 for Cuckfield. In reply, Cuckfield lost wickets early and regularly with only Ben John (43) and Graham Hart (21) denting the total.

Cuckfield were bowled out for 130 in the 41st over as Craig Olive took 4/44 and Bryan Huxley took 3/23.

Cuckfield 3rds v Ansty 2nds

Cuckfiled lost at home to Ansty by six wickets having been asked to bat first.

Will Rogers (49), Tom Strange (31) and Jack Best (52) dug Cuckfield out of a hole to post 203 all out from 42 overs.

In the Ansty reply a couple of early wickets for Matt Slinger and Jack Best gave Cuckfield some hope, but 112 not out from Will Dorkings and 31 not out from Luke Wood steered Ansty home in the 37th over.

Cuckfield 4ths v Felbridge

Cuckfield beat Felbridge by six wickets at Newchapel.

Tom Bonanate removed both openers and Sammy Hart and Chris Dunley took out the rest of the top order cheaply.

Resistance from Kieron Escott (21), Simon Knight (38) and Philip Wicks (29) helped Felbridge to 163 all out in the 43rd over. Sammy Hart took 4-27, Tom Bonanate 3-23 and Chris Dudley 3-38.

Cuckfield’ reply was dominated by 86 not out from Tom Bonanate, but well supported by Sammy Hart (37*) to take the visitors to victory.