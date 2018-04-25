Disability cricketers to play on same pitch as pros at #DIScoverABILITY Day

Sussex Cricket’s ninth annual #DIScoverABILITY Day takes place in Hove on Friday May 11.

The event will give hundreds of people who have taken part in the Sussex Cricket Foundation’s disability cricket programme over the last year the opportunity to play on the pitch at The 1st Central County Ground.

#DIScoverABILITY Day gives hundreds of participants the opportunity to play on the pitch at The 1st Central County Ground

Between 300-400 participants from schools, colleges, charities, day centres, care homes and community groups located across Sussex will enjoy a series of batting, throwing, catching and bowling challenges on the outfield.

There will also be dedicated zones for participants to play competitive matches, including a Table Cricket zone for wheelchair users.

#DIScoverABILITY Day is one of the largest mass disability sport events in the South East and aims to provide an unforgettable experience in a unique setting that is usually reserved for Sussex Cricket’s professionals.

The day’s activities will be led by coaches from Sussex’s Cricket’s community cricket department, the Sussex Cricket Foundation with help from dozens of volunteers from local businesses as well as members of Sussex Cricket’s professional, disability and visually impaired squads.

Sixty students from the Foundation’s Young Leaders programme will also be on hand to help on the day, providing them with valuable experience of volunteering at a large community event.

The Young Leaders come from a number of local schools including Blatchington Mill School in Hove, Durrington High School in Worthing, Ifield Community College in Crawley, Downlands School in Hassocks and Worthing High School.

Looking ahead to #DIScoverABILITY Day, Chris Coleman, Sussex Cricket’s Head of Community Cricket said: “The day represents a unique opportunity for these players, many of whom were introduced to the game through the work of the Foundation, to experience the thrill of playing at the home of Sussex Cricket.

“In partnership with the Lord’s Taverners and the ECB, we are able to offer a national standard disability sport programme that continues to go from strength to strength.”

Each year, the Sussex Cricket Foundation’s disability cricket programme provides playing opportunities for around 1,000 people with physical and learning disabilities.

The programme aims to help this part of the community get physical activity and reap the socially inclusive benefits that are unique to cricket – a game where different ages, abilities, genders and backgrounds can come together to make friends and have fun.

Any media wishing to attend #DIScoverABILTY Day are very welcome. Please contact sam.keir@sussexcricket.co.uk for more information.

