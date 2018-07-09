Dramatic collapse sees five wickets fall for just 20 runs

Cuckfield lost five wickets for just 20 runs on Saturday to lose away at Brighton by just one run.

Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bow first. The early reward of the wicket of Bryce Hounsome for Sakande was muted as Simon Hetherton joined Isaac Taylor and the pair built a 50 partnership.

This ended as Patterson trapped Taylor lbw for 33 with the score 61 for 2. A wicket each for Wisdom, Patterson and Sakande including Hetherton for 46 left the home side looking vulnerable on 115 for 5 with two new batsmen at the crease.

Steven Crosby, however hit a quick fire 86 not out from 66 balls and even though wickets fell at the other end, Brighton declared on 257 for 7 after 55 overs. Patterson took 3/111.

A 72-run partnership from Joe Ludlow and Sam Whiteman, settling some nerves after an early wicket, ended as Ludlow was caught behind for 38. Whiteman continued, joined by Brad Gayler and a 67 run partnership between the pair helped the Cuckfield score to 151/3 as Gayler fell for 37.

Whiteman followed for a well made 87 leaving the visitors needing 80 from the last 18 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Chris Mole and Tom Weston played sensibly, tucking the score along and added 55 before Weston was bowed by Matt Machan for 20.

At 230 for 5, with just 28 needed to win and overs to spare, the Cuckfield lower order crumbled as Machan and Hetherton took wicket after wicket to dismiss the visitors for 256, leaving Mole stranded on 51 not out. Hetherton took 4/49 and Machan 4/87.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Rye 1st XI: Cuckfield lost at home to Rye by 4 wickets. Home skipper, Chris Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first.

James Saeed did some damage for Rye in the top order as Cuckfield batsmen came and went. The middle order of Ben John (41), Lawrence Wisdom (29) and Charlie Best (50*) fared better, adding some respectability to the innings and helping Cuckfield to 201 all out in the 45th over. Smeed took 4/37 and Cleon Reece 4/51.

With 55 overs to complete the chase taking 10 wickets was always going to be a tall order. Thirties from James Hamilton, Harry Smeed and Tobias Farrow helped Rye to their target in 41 overs, in spite of a spell of 9 overs 4/31 from Geoff Baker.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Scaynes Hill 1st XI: Cuckfield hung on for a draw at Scaynes Hill 9 wickets down and 39 short of the target. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Two quick wickets for Osborne buoyed the visitors but Nick Wright (79) and Laurence Ridgewell (40) set the platform for a big score. In spite of a 5fer for Matt Slinger, the lower order all contributed to a total of 248 all out in 47 overs. Osborne took 3/30 and Slinger 5/70.

A Herculean run chase in just 43 overs began well with George Manns hitting 75, Tom Strange 32 and Piers Harrison 32.

At the run rate required, Cuckfield wickets fell regularly and the game ended in a draw as Cuckfield posted 209/5. Andrew Parsons took 4/58 for Scaynes Hill.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Felbridge 3rd XI: Cuckfield beat Felbridge and remain top of the league, now 29 points clear of second placed Balcombe. Cuckfield won the toss and batted first.

Two early wickets brought together the father and son partnership of Graham and Sammy Hart who piled on the runs. Sammy made 46 before being stumped off the bowling of Ketan Chauhan. Young Will Galbraith-Gibbons joined Graham and the runs continued to come. Hart retired on 101 and 62 not out from Galbraith-Gibbons helped the home side to 255 for 4 from 37 overs.

With a generous 53 overs to reach the target, Andrew Yule and Gavin Botha set about the task. Yule became the first of three victims for Greg Seed for 27. Two quick wickets for Dom Seed and one for Rodney Candfield saw James Green arrive at the crease to join Botha.

The pair stabilised matters and began to build an innings until Candfield struck to remove Botha caught behind for 96. Green fell caught and bowled by Dom Seem for 34 and Greg Seed cleaned up the tail bowling Felbridge out for 197 in the 48th Over. Dom Seed took 3/70 and Greg Seed 3/33.

