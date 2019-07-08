Evening kick-offs always add a special atmosphere

10 of our best pictures of the Amex Stadium...just in case you were missing your regular trip to Brighton

It’s been 57 days since Brighton and Hove Albion last played a Premier League match at home. So for those fans who maybe suffering some Amex withdrawals, we have compiled a set of our favourite pictures.

Albion’s next match at the Amex is new manager Graham Potter’s first at home as they take on Valencia in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, August 8.

The Amex among the fields

1. Field of dreams

A view from the goal line

2. Golden goal

Fans make their way to the stadium

3. All roads lead to the Amex

Outside the stadium before an evening kick-off

4. Meet me at the Albion

