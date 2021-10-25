24 pictures from Three Bridges v Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town v Sevenoaks Town

The Blues thumped Three Bridges 6-1 away from home to remain two points clear of second-placed Cray Valley PM at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Lewis Finney struck with four minutes to go to help the Hillians to a 3-2 home victory over Sevenoaks Town.

The win moves Hill out of the Isthmian South East relegation places.

Photographer Derek Martin, from Derek Martin Photography and Art, was there to catch the action from both games.

