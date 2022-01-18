'Absolute dogs. We didn’t deserve anything from the game in the end' - Crawley Town boss has 'the hump' after Stevenage defeat

Goals from Jake Taylor and Luek Norris either side of Tom Nichols' stunning strike gave the yhome side the three points and ended the Reds unbeaten start to 2022.

And boss Yems was not happy. He said: "Absolute dogs. We didn’t deserve anything from the game in the end.

"We have only lost one game out of six but unfortunately it’s the way you lose it and I wasn't happy with the way we lost the game today."

When asked whether three away games on the bopunce, including the long trip to Carlisle on Saturday, had an iompact, he replied: "Don’t start about long journeys, we weren’t good enough tonight, we bottled it.

"We can’t keep doing it. We did it last year. If we have got any ambitions to push on you have got to come here and at least get a point. We should have done that and we didn’t.

"We are giving away terrible goals. I thought we had got over that.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

"We put ourselves under pressure more than they did."

Reds are at home for the first time this on Saturday when they host Tranmere, and Yems hopes his side bounce back.

He said: "Let’s get today out of the way, let’s shake ourselves down. If we compete like we did tonight, it will be a bowling score [on Saturday].

"Thanks to all the fans for coming but you can tell I have got the hump tonight."

Skipper George Francomb said they got what deserved tonight.

He said: "Disappointed in the result and I think the performance to a certain extent. I think we were the more dominant and superior team but ultimately we have come away with nothing.

"Fair play to Stevenage, I don’t think we had that cutting edge and we gave away two sloppy goals so we got what we deserved in the end.

"The first half we were completely the dominant team and we should have been in the lead at the break. Second half we weren’t quite as fluent but we were still the team in the ascendency but if you give away cheap goals like that then you get what you deserve.