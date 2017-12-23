Accrington Stanley 2 Crawley 3: Boldewijn brace brings Reds fine away victory

Crawley Town gained a valable away victory when an own goal plus a brace by Enzio Boldewijn clinched them a 3-2 win at play-off chasers Accrington Stanley.

Reds survived a comeback when Billy Kee from the penalty-spot and substitute Ben Richards-Everton made it 3-2 with most of the second half still left to play.

Harry Kewell made three changes to the side which lost 3-0 at Crewe with Ibrahim Meite preferred to striker Thomas Veryheydt, who was on the bench.

Dannie Bulman and Josh Lelan replaced suspended duo Jimmy Smith and Jordan Roberts, who were both sent-off last week.

Bulman took the captain’s armband normally worn by Smith.

Reds soon gained an early 2-0 lead against the team which was in sixth place at the start of the match with just ten minutes gone when Accrington’s Jordan Clark turned Lewis Young’s cross into his own net.

Moments later Boldewijn calmly put away after being put through on goal.

Cedric Evina made a vital clearance off the line for Reds, then at the other end, Ibrahim Meite went close to setting up a great chance on goal.

Accrington’s Kayden Jackson had a go on goal with a cheeky backheel from a corner but the ball was comfortably taken by Glenn Morris.

Meite had a good chance following a corner-kick but was put off his final shot after a one-two by Bulman by a defender.

Crawley made it 3-0 four minutes before half-time when Boldewijn scored his second goal of the game, beating an opponent on the left before blasting the ball into the net.

Meite nearly added fourth when he beat an opponent for pace, rounded ‘keeper Aaron Chapman before seeing the ball cleared by a defender.

Accrington pulled a goal back just on half-time when Josh Yorwerth brought down Kee who then scored from the penalty spot.

Meite’s pace went so close to creating a fourth goal, he played Bulman in on goal but his shot was saved by Chapman.

Accrington boss John Coleman made two substitutions at half-time, bringing on Richards-Everton and Mallik Wilks for Farrend Rawson and Seamus Conneely.

Substitute Richards-Everton scored a second goal by the hosts in the 52nd minute when he fired in from the edge of the box after being found by Sean McConville.

Young went narrowly wide with a shot after a fine run down the right into the box then Accrington’s Mallik Wilks went narrowly wide with a side-footed shot.

Willks then wasted a big chance from a dangerous position with a free-header from a ball from Kee which flew straight to Morris.

The Reds stopper made two more fine saves or clearances, first with his fist from a free-kick and then raced out of the box to head clear from two Stanley players running towards him.

Meite nearly made it 4-2 with a dangerous counter-attack but was prevented from shooting by Mark Hughes and Scott Brown.

In the 95th minute Morris made a terrific save to deny Hughes’ header from a corner as Reds held on to clinch three points.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Boldewijn, Yorwerth, Evina, Bulman (capt), Lelan, Randall (Clifford 68), Meite

Unused subs: Mersin, Tajbakhsh, Sanoh, Lewis, Doherty, Verheydt

Accrington Stanley: Chapman, Donacien, Hughes, Rawson (Richards-Everton 46), C Johnson, Brown, Conneely (capt) (Wilks 46), Clark (Sousa 85), McConville, Jackson, Kee

Unused subs: Stryjek, Sykes, Ogle, Nolan

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 1,295 (80)