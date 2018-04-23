Albion hope Bruno will stay at the club 'for a very long time to come'

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber hopes club captain Bruno will stay with the club 'for a very long time to come' when he calls time on his career.

The 37-year-old penned a new one-year contract earlier this month and has made 214 appearances for Albion since joining from Valencia in 2012.

Bruno received the Sarah Watts inspiration award for 'someone whose actions inspire those around them' at the club's annual Players' Awards Dinner last week.

He regularly gives up his time for the local community, is an ambassador for the Chestnut Tree House football team and gives up part of his salary every month for Juan Mata's Common Goal charity.

Barber said: “For a player of Bruno’s standing and the qualities that he brings on and off the pitch, we would certainly hope that when he does decide to hang up his boots then he will be with us for a very long time to come.

“He’s an inspirational leader on and off the pitch. He understands the connection between the football club and the community and between the fans and the football club and the players, and therefore he sets a great example for the whole squad.”