Albion's Goldson becomes one of Gerrard's first signings at Rangers

Connor Goldson is leaving Brighton & Hove Albion to join Scottish Premiership side Glasgow Rangers.

The 25-year-old central defender becomes one of Steven Gerrard's first signings, and makes the move to Ibrox almost three years after joining Albion from Shrewsbury Town.



Goldson played more than 40 senior games for Albion, but last season he found his chances limited to just three Premier League appearances.

Connor Goldson celebrates scoring in Albion's FA Cup win against Coventry. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Manager Chris Hughton said, "Connor has done extremely well for the club in the three years he has been here, but he wants to play regular senior football, and at this stage we cannot give him that guarantee.



"Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy were exceptional last season, and very consistent in the central defensive positions, which left Connor with very limited opportunities, and I totally understand his position and desire to want to play regular football.



"He has been a great professional and a pleasure to work with - and he has shown a great mental strength to come through a very tough time after he underwent crucial heart surgery just over a year ago.



"On behalf of everyone at the Albion, I would like to thank Connor for his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future at Glasgow Rangers."



Goldson was a schoolboy at hometown club Wolverhampton Wanderers, although he joined Albion from Shrewsbury Town in 2015, and made his full debut for the club the following December against Ipswich Town in the Championship.

He established himself as a regular in the side during the second half of that season.



It was in February 2017 that Goldson's world was turned upside down, as he had preventative surgery in February after routine screening uncovered "a possible risk factor".



Thankfully, after a full recovery he made an emotional return appearance in a friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf on 14 July last year.



Goldson impressed on his Premier League debut in a 1-0 win over Watford at the Amex, and also featured in matches against Chelsea and away at Liverpool on the final day of the season.

