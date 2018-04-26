Another twist in title race as Bridges draw at Crawley Down Gatwick

Haywards Heath Town go into the final day of the football season just needing a win to claim the SCFL Premier title after Three Bridges drew with Crawley Down Gatwick tonight (Thursday).

The goalless draw means Bridges are now one point behind league leaders Heath going into Saturday.

Heath face a tricky trip to Chichester City while Bridges host Worthing United.

