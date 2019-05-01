Are Crawley Town set to sign local lad Ashley Nadesan?

Crawley Town have already started their recruitment for next season and have agreed an unofficial deal with a top class local striker.



Reds boss Gabriele Cioffi has identified the areas he is looking to strengthen and although he will not yet admit who might be going, it seems he wants to bolster his attack.

The Straight Red podcast @StraightRedCTFC revealed on twitter the Reds have agreed an exciting possible new recruit. They tweeted: “Breaking news: Season not over yet but @crawleytown have already ‘’shaken hands’’ on a deal to sign local lad who is currently playing League 1 #reliablecource #StraightRedExclusive

When asked by Matt Howlett @MattHowlett3 who the player is and that he should not believe everything he is told, they said: “I think that’s a given Matt. On this occasion, I trust my source, and you would too if you knew who it was. A handshake isn’t pen on paper mind.”

Ben Blackmore @benb556 responded: “Announce Nadesan?

Jai Sra @jaisra02 tweeted: “Nadesan, must mean Palmer’s going.

CTFC @CtfcThoughts added: “Naders.”



While Thomas Draddy @thomasdraddy tweeted: “Got to be Nadesan.”

Did you read?

Taste of the Terrace: Crawley Town go from the sublime to the ridiculous

League 1 and 2 latest news

Crawley Town Verdict: Alain Harper gives his views on Crawley Town's defeat at Carlisle United

The news got a good response from fan Reuben Watt @WattReuben who replied: “If it’s who we think it is then what a signing. He scored quite a few goals for Carlisle.

“If we do get him, does this say a lot about Cioffi? The players do want to play for him and he hasn’t lost the changing room?”

Nadesan, 24, joined Fleetwood Town in July 2016 after becoming a prolific goal scorer for local side Horley Town in the Combined Counties League where he scored an incredible 99 goals in two seasons.

He continued his development on loan to league 2 club Carlisle United during which he racked up 12 goals in 40 appearances.

This year he has started to make an impact for Fleetwood in League 1 and has so far scored one goal in 18 appearances.

Cioffi is keen for Reds to finish with a flourish after last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Carlisle.

Speaking to the club’s website he said: “When you love a club it’s what you have to do.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do what we had to do in the first half; so I just want to thank them because they have made us feel not alone and that’s important for us, so a big thanks.”

Reds have just one more game to play when they host play-off challengers Tranmere Rovers this Saturday at the People’s Pension Stadium.

The White Army who are managed by Micky Mellon will be aiming to win the game to make sure of their place in the play-offs.