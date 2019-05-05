Arsenal vs Brighton: Line-ups for Premier League clash

Brighton have made three changes for their Premier League clash with Arsenal this afternoon (Sunday).

Attacking trio Yves Bissouma, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Solly March all return for the Seagulls, with Beram Kayal and Florin Andone dropping the bench and José Izquierdo missing out through a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Stephan Lichtsteiner makes his first Arsenal appearance since February, coming in for the suspended Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Nacho Monreal also starts in place of Sead Kolasinac who drops to the bench, whilst Mesut Ozil has been named ahead of Alex Iwobi.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both start.

The pressure is off for Brighton this afternoon after their place in the Premier League was assured for a third successive season after Crystal Palace won 3-2 at Cardiff last night.

However, the Gunners need a win to maintain their hopes of a top-four finish.

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Özil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Cech, Elneny, Koscielny, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Nketiah

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Groß, Stephens, Bissouma, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, March

Subs: Bong, Kayal, Locadia, Andone, Knockaert, Burn, Button