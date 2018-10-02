At last! After two draws, Haywards Heath Town finally beat Ashford United

After two draws in the last two weeks, Haywards Heath Town finally got a win over a Ashford Utd in the Buildbase FA Trophy at Hanbury.

Shaun Saunders' men had the better of the opening exchanges with captain Josh Spinks missing a free header from a corner which really should have found the back of the net.

Heath eventually got the breakthrough from Callum Saunders' penalty in the 37th minute after Ashford's player manager Gary Alexander saw red for producing a fine diving save to keep the ball out from Karly Akehurst's shot.

SEE ALSO Bognor Regis Town smash eight past struggling Burgess Hill Town - full match report | 'He's not the right fit for us at the moment' - Chapman on Connor Tighe's Burgess Hill Town departure | FA Trophy replay for Haywards Heath Town after pulsating match - picture slideshow

Despite being a man down, Ashford were still going on the attack as they looked to get back into the game. A golden opportunity presented itself early in the second half for the visitors when the Blues' Ibrahim Fofane conceded a penalty and received a second booking to level up the numbers at ten a piece.

Ashford striker Ambrose Gnahore stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick but his effort hit the bar in a pivotal moment in the game.

Almost immediately Heath went down the other end and won yet another penalty - after Max Miller was brought down - which was again converted by Callum Saunders to double the hosts' lead in the 59th minute.

Karly Akehurst then put the game to bed seven minutes later with a header to book Heath a home time with Bostik South Central's Bracknell Town in the next round. Bracknell are top of their league with six wins from six and will pose a real stern test for Shaun Saunders and his team, but with the Blues now unbeaten in 6 games they'll be confident that they can hold their own.