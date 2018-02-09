Attacking options please Hughton

Chris Hughton is delighted with the striking options at his disposal as Brighton & Hove Albion bid to remain in the Premier League this season.

Record signing Jurgen Locadia will be in the squad for the trip to Stoke City on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury - joining fellow forwards Glenn Murray, Leo Ulloa and Sam Baldock in the fight for a starting spot.

Locadia, who signed from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, and returning Ulloa both joined in January to add to Albion's attacking options.

Brighton's return of 21 goals from 26 league matches this term is the joint-second lowest but, with four forwards now to choose from, Hughton hopes his wealth of strikers at his disposal can fire them to safety.

He said: "Jurgen (Locadia) will add to the options that we have going forward. We all know it's about the 11 that play but invariably, on a lot of occasions, the bench can change the game. We want as much as possible the strongest 11 and bench that we can.

"I knew as soon as I made the decision I wanted to bring in further options in the offensive areas, in particular strikers, I knew there would be a potential headache. I'd rather have them problems and headaches then not."

Murray, whose bagged eight Premier League goals to date, has netted in each of Albion's last three games.

Hughton accepts some of his striking talent may be disappointed to miss out in the run-in but insists the competition will be healthy.

He added: "If you can guarantee that anyone of the forwards scores the goals to keep us in this league, then of course I'd take that.

"The reason we brought in the competition we have going forward is to bring options, players are going to be disappointed. I can't play them all, they are going to be disappointed and have to accept that."