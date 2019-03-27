Barcelona prepared to pay more than £100m for Manchester United star, Chelsea will not sell Callum Hudson-Odoi - Rumour Mill

Spanish champions Barcelona want Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford - and are prepared to offer more than £100m for the 21-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Marcus Rashford (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

