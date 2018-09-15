Beck claims a point for Burgess Hill Town, Saunders brace earns Heath a draw

Burgess Hill Town picked up a point at Folkestone Invicta away.

Ian Chapman's men went 1-0 down in the 60th minute through Adam Yusuff but Dan Beck scored 10 minutes later to make it 1-1.

Haywards Heath Town looked down and out at half time - losing 2-0 away at Sevenoaks. But a Callum Saunders brace ensured Shaun Sanders' men claimed a point.

