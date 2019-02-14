'Ben should be praised for not chasing the money' - Lewes manager says striker took a pay cut to join from Burgess Hill Town

Lewes manager Darren Freeman says striker Ben Pope took a pay cut to join Lewes from Burgess Hill Town.

Pope left the Hillians last week to join play off-chasing Lewes.

Burgess Hill Town Town head coach said: “It was a bit of a shock. We had offered Ben a contract a few weeks ago which he accepted.

“We were just getting all the formalities done and he was going to sign the contract but Lewes put a seven-dayer in. I was hoping he would say no but his response was that he would like to talk to them. Within an hour he was gone.

“I am disappointed because we tried to look after him but that’s football. It doesn’t surprise me to be honest. I think he’s probably been offered more money than we can offer him. The opportunity of the play-offs was an attraction for him."

But Rooks boss Darren Freeman replied to a post about the story on twitter saying: "Not often I would comment on post like this but Ben took a pay drop to come to us so some times it’s not all about the money..Ben should be praised for not chasing the money not many players around like that any more."

Lewes face Bostik Premier leaders Dorking Wanderers on Saturday while Burgess Hill Town host Tonbridge Angels.

