Blackpool and former Crawley Town striker joins Northampton Town

The 24-year-old can play as a striker or out wide and was wanted by other clubs but chose to sign for the Cobblers, partly due to the strong relationship he struck up with Town assistant Colin Calderwood during his time at Bloomfield Road.

Lubala started his career with Birmingham City, where he made five appearances, before joining Crawley Town in the summer of 2019.

Bez Lubala

In just over a year at Crawley, the Congolese-born player scored 13 goals in 41 appearances - including 12 goals for the Sussex side in the shortened 2019/20 season. He netted against the Cobblers in a 4-0 win on Boxing Day.

He then joined Blackpool for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2020, playing 20 times for the Seasiders.

Last week, Lubala was found not guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman. He denied the charge and the jury at Lewes Crown Court took less than two hours to return their verdict.

Speaking after the verdict, Lubala said: "I am delighted with the verdict and I would like to thank Jesus Christ my Lord and saviour.

"Thank you to my family and friends for standing by me through what has been an incredibly difficult period of my life.

"I would also like to thank the jury, and the judge Her Honour Shani Barnes for their time.

"Finally, I would like to thank Julia Smart QC, and my solicitor Iqbal Ahmed for their hard work and support.