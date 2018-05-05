Bloom: Beating Manchester United a night to remember

Chairman Tony Bloom says Brighton's victory over Manchester United to seal Premier League survival will be a night the club always remember.

Albion beat the Manchester giants 1-0 at the Amex through Pascal Gross's second half header to ensure they will kick-off in the top-flight again in August.

With a rocking atmosphere at the Amex, Albion produced an outstanding team performance to seal safety with two games to spare.

Speaking to BBC Sussex, Bloom said: "It's a wonderful feeling and I'm so pleased the team won tonight. We would have all been happy with a point at the start of the day but to win it and to get mathematically safe is amazing for the players and for the fans who have been brilliant all season.

"Now we've got a second season in the Premier League and hopefully quite a few more after that.

"We're all delighted."

Albion won promotion to the Premier League last year after a 2-1 win at the Amex against Wigan and Bloom added: "Nothing can quite beat the Wigan game but tonight from the very first minute, the atmosphere was great. The fans were superb and the players played brilliantly, so it is one of those nights to remember for this football club."

Bloom also hailed manager Chris Hughton for the job he has done with the Seagulls: "I don't think you need me to tell you or tell the fans, he's done brilliantly.

"To get promotion last season was superb but the Premier League is a different level and we've not looked out of place at all.

"There's hardly been a game, certainly at the Amex, that we haven't at least held our own.

"Away from home we've had some good performances as well. Our home form has been superb and there have been games like Arsenal and Manchester United, our first win in the Premier League against West Brom and the other one in the memory is the first away win at West Ham.

"It's been a superb season. The players deserve all the plaudits they get."

Bloom added the club will look to strengthen the squad again in the summer and said: "There will be money to strengthen the squad. Almost every Premier League team does spend money but we'll look to spend it wisely and get really good players at reasonable value.

"It's not always easy to get really good value but I'll settle for reasonable value."