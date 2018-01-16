Boddie ‘over the moon’ as Rangers beat Wick

St Francis manager Simon Boddie was left ‘over the moon’ following a 3-1 league victory against Wick.

St Francis played their first league game in three weeks as they travelled to Wick following a frustrating period of postponed games.

John Noakes in action against Wick. Picture by Stephen Goodger

After the game Boddie said the way his side played was ‘very rewarding to watch’.

He said: “Our tackling and closing down the opposition was very good, our movement and transition between defence to attack worked very well and if I am honest every player put in a shift and we got a well deserved three points.”

Boddie’s men took the lead on the 17th minute mark as Louis McAuliffe saw his effort from outside the 18 yard box sail home to give this side the perfect start.

Rangers extended their lead 56 minutes into the game as substitute Luke Manley bombed down the left side and sent over a wicked cross which Ross Jones headed in at the far post for 2-0.

Rangers finished the game off at 3-0 two minutes later as Wick goalkeeper Keelan Belcher pushed out a Jones effort but Wick failed to clear the ball and an oncoming Jones grabbed his second of the game.

Wick pulled one back as Josh Irish scored direct from a corner however it was too little too late.

After the game, Boddie said he was pleased with the way his side fought for every ball and competed all over the pitch.

He said: “To say I am pleased is an understatement, over the moon is probably a better way of saying how we all felt after the Wick game.

“We only had two injuries going into the game, one of which is returning to training this week and the other isn’t far away, so our squad was possibly the strongest line up we have had since I have been at the club.”

However Boddie admitted every high has a low as Josh White suffered what is feared to be a serious knee injury and whilst they are awaiting a final prognosis it’s not looking good for an early return.

Boddie said to single out players would be harsh as it was a great team effort, however he believes debutante Joel Baker looked like a great addition.

Boddie said despite the great win he was not pleased with the goal the conceded.

He said: “Only one thing annoyed me and it sort of ruined the result for me and that was the sloppy goal we conceded direct from a corner in injury time having had a warning just five minutes earlier.

“I put this to the team at the final whistle and said that they need to concentrate from the first to the final whistle.”

Wick host Selsey in the league next Saturday and following that they have a cup game against Oakwood.