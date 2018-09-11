Boddie parts company with St Francis Rangers over 'major difference of opinion'

Simon Boddie has parted company with St Francis Rangers.

The news came after Ranegrs lost 3-1 to Steyning Town on Saturday.

Boddie joined Rangers at the start of 2016/17 season after after a season of turmoil which saw Dave Shearing, Kai Bichard and Joe Monks all try and turn it around before the inevitable relegation happened.

But he consolidated and the club had a decent season in Division 1 last year.

Boddie told Middy Sport: “I have parted company with the club. It’s not due to results, albeit they haven’t been very good, because I am not one to walk when it gets tough.

“I have left due to a major difference of opinion over a certain matter that I wish to remain private.

“It was football related but let’s say it isn’t professional to air ones dirty washing in public.”

“I would like to wish the club the best for the future especially the very hard working John Goss but I have principles and cannot continue in the manner proposed. I don’t have another club do sabbatical and watching until something comes along. My coach Chris Presland has also decided to leave.

Boddie tweeted on Monday: “Sorry to announce that I have parted company with SFR FC. Not because of results albeit they haven’t gone to plan. Imho we made an appointment that was a mistake. I wanted to rectify that. I wasn’t backed so on principle I left. Msg received from players make me feel humble.”