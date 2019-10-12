Bognor off to Storrington in the Sussex Cup ... Hastings land Brighton and Hove Albion tie

Holders Bognor face a trip to SCFL side Storrington in the Sussex Senior Cup second round.

The draw was made on Saturday evening by Sussex FA duo Ken Benham and Tony Kybett and broadcast live on BBC Sussex.

Potential highlights of the second round will include Brighton under-23s taking on Hastings, and little Roffey travelling to face National South side Eastbourne Borough.

SCFL champions Chichester City will visit Shoreham

The following ties were drawn:

Worthing United vs. AFC Varndeanians

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Hastings United

Eastbourne Borough vs. Roffey

Storrington Community vs. Bognor Regis Town

Broadbridge Heath vs. Peacehaven & Telscombe

Lewes vs. Three Bridges

Eastbourne United Association vs. AFC Uckfield Town

East Preston vs. Crawley Town

Horsham YMCA vs. Crawley Down Gatwick

Littlehampton Town vs. Steyning Town Community

Haywards Heath Town vs. Worthing

Newhaven vs. Horsham

Shoreham vs. Chichester City

Burgess Hill Town vs. East Grinstead Town

Whitehawk vs. Pagham

Hassocks vs. Lancing

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday, November 6.