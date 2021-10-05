Bognor Regis Town aces urged to replicate Brightlingsea Regent form against Leatherhead

Rocks celebrate a goal against Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday. Picture by Lyn and Trevor Phillips

The Tanners travel south a week after the original fixture fell afoul of the fuel crisis and Blake says he and manager Jack Pearce have reminded the players that to progress this season they must constantly reach the level they did at the weekend.

A brace from Ashton Leigh and goals from Kayne Deidrick-Roberts Nathan Odokonyero and Charlie Bell gave the visitors an emphatic Isthmian premier division victory leaving them a creditable fifth in the table.

And Blake says he is looking for more off the same tonight, while remaining cautious about the outcome given his side’s tendency to fall behind in games this season.

He said: “Everything clicked on Saturday and it was a magnificent win for us. We will look to go again on the back of that win but with the utmost respect for Leatherhead. We can’t get ahead of ourselves as we know only too well how we have been forced to fight our way back into games having conceded one and two goals.

“The win at Brightlingsea gave us all a lift and showed just what we could do and of course, we hope to be able to do that again for our fans. Those who travelled to support us on Saturday were terrific and our home support is unbelievable too. I’ve said it before but what makes them special is the fact that they are educated football fans, and they know just what we are trying to do at this club and that makes it even more pleasurable when we can win for them.