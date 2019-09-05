Borussia Dortmund fan's view on Crawley Town's new signing Denzeil Boadu

Crawley Town signed former Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City forward Denzeil Boadu this week.

The player has incredible pedigree and Gabriele Cioffi said: "I think Denzeil is going to be a very good fit for this club and the way I want us to move forward with a young, hungry squad. He is fit and has worked hard this summer and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching him play."

Here Ben McFadyean from Borussia Dortmund Fan Club London (Facebook) gives his view of Boadu's career at the German giants, his ability and how he thinks the forward will settle in at Crawley Town.

Denzeil joined in August 2017, days before Jadon Sancho from Man City who was the first English player in 108 years at Borussia. Scots Murdo MacLeod, Scott Booth and Paul Lambert played for Borussia in the 80s and 90s.

Denzeil trained with the BvB first team alongside Sancho in season 17/18 under current PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and as such Denzeil was part of the squad that won the DFB Pokal national Cup in 2017, although he never played for the Bundesliga side.

In season 18/19 under new coach Peter Bosz, who joined from Ajax Amsterdam, Denzeil, unlike Jadon Sancho, was really up against it as a forward competing with superstars like club captain Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 100 goals at Borussia before leaving for £65m for Arsenal in 18/19.

Denzeil joined Die Amas, as the BvB II the academy team are known, as who play in the fourth tier Regionaliga-West.

Denzeil didn’t benefit from playing under three coaches in as many seasons including current Norwich City coach Daniel Farke and Jan Siewert, who recently was fired by Huddersfield Town.

I watched Denzeil play for the BvB II v Borussia Mönchengladbach II last season he has a strong passing ability, a good work rate and at 1.81m a physical presence on the box.

I think Boadu will take well to Crawley Town, as he has a lot of friends and family in London where he was raised.

League Two is a similar standard, but in my view a tougher one with teams like Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, than the German fourth tier where Denzeil will have been playing in front of around 500-600 fans per week with BvB‘s academy side. I think Denzeil, having played for Arsenal in the youth and Man City U23, proves he undoubtedly has strong potential.

Denzeil, like Reece Oxford who played a season at Borussia Mönchengladbach (17/18) and is now doing well at West Ham, failed to settle in in Germany may find a move back to the English game a step in the right direction after a challenge at Dortmund.

Denzeil made 14 appearances scoring four goals for BvB II. Bundesliga Champion contenders Borussia Dortmund were not the right move at this time in my view. Boadu was the first English player to sign for Borussia Dortmund and is a Londoner which means a lot of us at the Borussia Dortmund official Fan Club in London we are already planning a trip to come and watch Boadu at Crawley v Plymouth in the EFL trophy on Septmeber 17.