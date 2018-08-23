Boss Dynan keen to give Phoenix a better game

Three Bridges manager Martin Dynan wants to bounce back from defeat in the Bostik League by putting up a better display against Phoenix Sports in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round.

They face the same side they lost to 5-2 last weekend, this Saturday, but this time with home advantage at Jubilee Field, kick-off 3pm.

He said: “I am very disappointed with the way we played in the first half.

“We didn’t seem like we were interested and looked tired. In the second half the boys responded very well but then conceded the fifth goal against the run of play.

“I made two changes as well as the formation and we dominated the rest of the half, missing two good scoring opportunities.

“Having said that, Phoenix deserved the win.

“Connor was the Connor I know: very strong, he dragged us through the half!

“He’s such an asset that we clearly missed in the game against Crawley Down Gatwick (suspended) and the first half of this.

“Daniel Da Costa was brilliant when he came on.

“I know this group of lads well and know they’ll be hurting.

“They want to put this right and I think it’s a blessing we don’t have to wait too long to do so.”