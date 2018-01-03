Bowman on the Road: After a tough winter, where do the Hillians go from here?

Our local Bostik Premier team Burgess Hill Town has a dream and that is to progress to Vanarama South environment.

Its not a short term goal but something to strive for over a number of seasons.

Chairman Kevin Newell, manager Ian Chapman, general manager John Rattle, their back room staff, a string of officials and volunteers have been working extremely hard over the past five years.

In that time they have produced a stunning promotion campaign and several encouraging FA Cup and Trophy runs.

However, while many of you have been experiencing the magic of Christmas and New Year the Hillians have suffered a Nightmare on Elm Street scenario over the past 10 days.

Going into the festive schedule it was clear that the team was going to need points in order to stave off a worrying looking league position.

Things got off to a great start on December 23 when Joey Taylor, Brannon O'Neil and Super Pat Harding put Hill three one ahead of Billericay.

However things started to unravel fast when an individual error allowed the visitors to score right on half time. It was all Billericay in the second half and they made it count winning 4-3.

At rainy Worthing on Boxing Day the hosts seem to cope with the conditions much better and ran out very comfortable two nil winners.

A trip to the Fullicks stadium Folkestone (30th Dec) is always a tough assignment.

On a bobbly pitch the hosts were strangely out of sorts and nil nil at half time had Hill connections expectant. However, the drive petered out in the second half as Invitca scored three quick goals.

Then on New Year's Day, while Worthing won away the Hillians sat out the game against Dorking owing to a waterlogged GES pitch. It all adds up to being three points from safety and propping up the division.

Where do we go here?

As Chapman said in his recent message: "I have done some real soul searching because I don't want to take our club down, there is no hiding place and collectively we must stick together.

"I honestly feel we can turn this around but we need a few extra additions to the club."

It does seem that Ian has the constitution for the battle to come.

For me it's all about playing and winning Bostik Premier football matches.

We start 2018 with a relatively easy opening month. Comfortable trips to Staines (January 6) and Tonbridge Angles (January 27) are spliced by three games at the Green Elephants Stadium.

If we can secure say 12 points from 15 that would send us into a very challenging February in great heart.

This period could be the make or break of this current season as the team take on 5 'hard core' away games in 24 days. Tough mid week adventures at Leatherhead (February 7) and Enfield (February 13) plus a Saturday jaunt into Kent for Margate on February 17 will test the resolve, strength, character and sprit of Burgess Hill Town FC.

After a 'disappointing' opening half of the 2017/18 season Burgess Hill Town FC have made life very difficult for themselves and their army of fans. However there is hope, fighting spirit and expectancy around the club and lets face it relegation isn't an option for BHTFC.

Keep following Bowman on the Road as we bring to the next chapter in this exciting journey we are all on. We go to Staines Town Fc on Saturday where three points would be a huge boost to us all.