Brighton and Hove Albion fans react to Anthony Knockaert sale

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have taken to social media in reaction to the deal that has seen Anthony Knockaert sign for Fulham on a one-year loan deal.

It's fair to say that not every fan agrees with the decision to let the Frenchman go, but there are some Seagulls supporters who believe it was the right thing to do.



Brighton and Hove Albion's official Twitter post announcing the loan deal has received over 200 replies, predominantly from Brighton fans, with a mixture of positive and negative responses being fired the club's way.



@bhafcdan was one of those unhappy with the decision, replying: "I am fuming. Mega, mega fuming" while @simonshoo32 agreed, saying: "Shocking decision to let him go."



@Mitchbha1901 was also not a fan of the deal, replying: "Shocking decision!" while @kevo_b was certainly disappointed, saying: "Awful decision. What are the club thinking?"



However, not all the replies were negative, with some fans understanding Brighton's point of view with the deal, suggesting that maybe it was time for the clut hero to move on.



@_tobyhawkins_ simply tweeted: "good move for both parties." while @TweetingSeagull agreed, replying: "ultimately it's probably the right time for both parties."



Multiple Brighton fans, though they may not have necessarily agreed with the decision, were quick to wish Knockaert luck in his future endeavours, praising and thanking him for his services to the club.



@stevecornish28 said: "Gutted to see him go. He's always been fantastic entertainment and loved his passion. One of the legendary group that got us promoted." while @benbhafc tweeted: "Can't wait to see him tear up the Championship again. What a player, good luck Anthony."



Knockaert departs after signing from Leicester in 2016, and leaves Brighton with a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. The winger earned a runner-up medal as the Seagulls gained promotion from the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign, and worked his way into the PFA Championship Team of the Year in the same season.