Brighton and Hove Albion pencil in behind-closed-doors friendly with Portsmouth

Pompey have pencilled in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Brighton.

The Blues are awaiting confirmation to meet the Premier League club at their Lancing-based training ground on Tuesday, July 23.

If approved, it will be staged in the early afternoon – with a Pompey XI booked in to face Aldershot that evening (7.30pm).

A similar arrangement was organised last summer, with the match finishing 1-1, Brett Pitman netting for the visitors.

On that occasion, the meeting involved three 25-minute periods, rather than the conventional 90-minute game.

SEE ALSO How Brighton COULD line-up in the Premier League this season - if these transfer rumours are true | Brighton transfer round-up: Leandro Trossard update; Shane Duffy reveals Lewis Dunk hope

It is understood the same format could be employed for July’s encounter.

That arrangement allowed both sides to extensively rotate their line-up, with Pompey utilising 20 of the 22-man squad named for the fixture.

Later that day, the Blues travelled to the Rocks, where a Pompey XI triumphed 5-1 against Robbie Blake’s side.

Adam May registered a hat-trick, while Dan Smith and Leon Maloney also etched their names on the Nyewood Lane scoresheet.

Luke McGee, Christian Burgess, Matt Casey and May featured in both matches held that day, while Gareth Evans appeared solely at Bognor.

The Blues have so far unveiled a 2019 summer schedule consisting of seven matches, with public entry allowed.

Included within that are Pompey XI fixtures at non-league trio the Rocks (July 16), Aldershot (July 23) and Woking (July 30).

They will also travel to Irish side UCD (July 10), the Hawks (July 13), Stevenage (July 20) and Crawley (July 27).