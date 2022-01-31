LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Julio Enciso complications, Dan Burn personal terms agreed, Deniz Undaz decision made

Brighton Striker Lorent Tolaj will spend the rest of the season on loan with League One Cambridge United.

The 20-year-old joins a Cambridge team who are sat in 12th in their first campaign back in League One, following their promotion last season.

Under-23s coach Andrew Crofts said, “Lorent has been in impressive form in Premier League 2 this season, after a difficult time out with injury last season.

“Now is a good time for him to experience the surroundings of a men’s first team environment, as well as compete at a really good level in League One.”

Tolaj joined joined Albion in June 2018 from Swiss side FC Sion and has represented Switzerland up to under-19 level.

He has made 18 Premier League 2 appearances so far this campaign, scoring six times, as well as notching three assists.