Brighton chairman Tony Bloom hoping to replicate last season's victory over Manchester United

Chairman Tony Bloom will hope for a repeat of one of Albion’s greatest performances when Manchester United head to the Amex this afternoon.

The Seagulls famously beat Jose Mourinho’s United 1-0 at home in May to seal their place in the Premier League for another season.

After opening their campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday, Albion begin at home to the 13-time Premier League champions on Sunday.

After failing to take a point off the top six in their first seven games against them last season, Albion then beat Arsenal (2-1), drew with Tottenham (1-1) and overcame United at the Amex.

Bloom feels those results show Brighton can beat any of the top teams at home again this year.

Looking back on the victory over United in May, Bloom says it ranks as one of the highlights of his time as an Albion fan and owner: “It’s very, very high. I think the emotion of the Wigan game the season before when we actually got promotion beat it and just the excitement of getting to the Premier League for the first time.

“But in terms of the actual match…the Wigan game wasn’t a great game, we were far from our best that game. The Man United game we played very, very well and we deserved to beat them.

“I know they were going through a difficult time at that point. But it was our last home game, we definitely weren’t safe, although we were looking okay and obviously retrospectively we were safe after that game.

“But with Man City and Liverpool away coming up, this was the game most likely to get points. A draw we would have been delighted with but win guaranteed it. So with the excitement of the fans, it goes down as one of the great games.”

Bloom cannot wait for Albion to take on the Manchester giants again this weekend now and said: “Whatever team they put out it’s going to be tremendously difficult. But we know we can beat these teams, particularly at home.

“I’m hoping we get some points away against the big six as well this season.”