Brighton defender Bong 'cannot understand' Burnley boos

Albion left-back Gaetan Bong has spoken out about his disappointment at Burnley fans' reaction towards him on Saturday.

Bong was booed throughout the 0-0 draw after he reported an alleged incident of racism against Burnley-born and former Clarets striker Jay Rodriguez earlier this year. The FA found after a hearing that Rodriguez was 'not proven' to have used discriminatory language.



Speaking at the Best of Africa awards on Monday night, Bong said: "First of all I enjoyed the game, but I cannot understand some people.



"I have a little girl and I try to teach her good things about the world, about the people, and you have good people and bad people, but I cannot understand because we're all here because we love football and we want to enjoy it, we love to play.



"When I'm on the pitch you can play hard or sometimes play bad, but everything is always with respect and I think that's the most important, I was very disappointed, it's the Premier League and it's strange.



"The men who do stuff like that, just why? You come to watch your team play and you want them to win."



The FA said in a statement yesterday the behaviour of some Burnley fans on Saturday was unacceptable, while Kick It Out said they were concerned by reports Bong was booed by Burnley fans for raising an alleged incident of racism.



Albion boss Chris Hughton, also speaking at the Best of Africa awards on Monday, said: "The response from the FA right through the situation was very good and very correct and proper.



"All of that I don't have a problem with but what happened on Saturday was a surprise to me. As regards statements that had come out from the independent inquiry and the FA, that was done.



"Both players have moved on. Gaetan, who's a wonderful individual had moved on, so it was very much a surprise and something that saddened me."