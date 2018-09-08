Brighton duo excited ahead of new season

Excitement is the buzzword ahead of Brighton's first game in the Women's Super League tomorrow afternoon.

Albion have moved up into the restructured top tier of English football and entertain Bristol City in their first match at Crawley's Broadfield Stadium, with a 2pm kick-off.

The restructure has seen all of the players in the league become full-time and games throughout the season will be broadcast on BT Sport, BBC and The FA WSL Facebook page.

Midfielder Kirsty Barton, who has played for Albion since 2011, said: "It's exciting. We all know what a challenge it's going to be but we've worked tirelessly throughout pre-season.

"The transition from part-time to full-time has not been easy, it's a lot more demanding on ourselves but I feel like we've dealt with it well.

"I think we've prepared in the best way we can and we're ready as we're going to be."

Defender Beth Roe added: "It's going to be a challenge.

"We have expectations to stay in the league but let's just go and play our best football and do what we do.

"Coming up against your Chelsea's and Manchester City's, there's no pressure on us.

"All the girls are excited. Bristol are a good side but we've got a game plan and we're going to execute it to the best of our ability.

"We know as a group we're all going to go out and give it our best shot."

On how Albion have progressed in her time with the club, Barton said: "You'd have never looked back all those years ago and thought we'd be where we are now.

"I never thought professional football would be my job and it's happened so fast.

"It's great and things have improved so much over the years. It's really good and so pleasing for the youngsters here, who have got this to look forward to."