Brighton & Hove Albion announce pre-season fixtures

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed three opponents for their pre-season calendar, with two other friendlies confirmed as arranged but without opponents at the moment.

On July 7th, new Brighton boss Graham Potter and his team will fly out to Austria for their training camp and will prepare to play an opponent who has yet to be confirmed as part of their tour. The game will take place on July 13th and will be Graham Potter's first game in charge of his new side.

Potter will then manage the Seagulls in England for the first time when his side face neighbours Crawley Town at the People's Pension Stadium on July 19th, with the game kicking off at 7:45pm.

Just one day later on Saturday 20th, Brighton will travel to Aldershot Town's stadium, the EEB Stadium, to face recently relegated Fulham in a game which kicks off at 3pm.

After a week, Potter and his side will be back in action as they travel up to Birmingham to face Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City at St Andrew's St Trillion Trophy Stadium, again kicking off at 3pm.

Finally, the 2019/20 preparations will end at the Amex on Friday August 2nd, although the opponent is yet to be confirmed. However, the club have revealed that the opponent is 'likely to be foreign'.

Premier League fixtures are announced on Thursday June 13th at 9am and the season will kick off on the weekend of August 10th.

Confirmed pre-season fixtures so far:

Saturday July 13th: Opponent TBC - Destination TBC. (Kick off TBC)

Friday July 19th: Crawley Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion @ People's Pension Stadium. (Kick off 7:45pm)

Saturday July 20th: Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion @ EEB Stadium. (Kick off 3pm)

Saturday July 27th: Birmingham City vs Brighton & Hove Albion @ St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium. (Kick off 3pm)

Friday August 2nd: Opponent TBC @ Amex. (Kick off TBC)