Brighton & Hove Albion Golf Day raises more than £25,000 for Albion in the Community

A golf day has raised more than £25,000 for a charity that supports people with a disability.

The annual Brighton & Hove Albion Golf Day took place at the East Sussex National Resort and featured 17 teams, including a number of businesses, including Godfrey Investments, KSS, Penfold Verrall, BDO, and CCI Accountants.



The event, which was supported by Tony and Linda Bloom, was raising money for Albion in the Community (AITC), Brighton & Hove Albion’s official charity. It included 18-holes of golf, a three-course meal, an auction and a number of on-course competitions, such as longest drive, beat the pro and nearest the pin



AITC works with more than 30,000 people each year and currently runs more than 60 different programmes – including 30 regular football sessions for people with a disability.



One of its newest sessions is a fortnightly session for people with autism. It takes place at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre and is proving increasingly-popular.



To further build on the support the charity is able to provide to people with a disability, money raised from the golf day will now help fund a new multi-purpose and fully-accessible inclusion room at the Seagulls’ American Express Community Stadium.



Once complete, the new facility will be used throughout the week by AITC and its participants, while on a matchday it will be transformed into a safe, welcoming and suitable environment from which Seagulls fans with autism can watch their heroes.



Matt Dorn, AITC’s chief executive, was delighted with how the event went. He said: “We were once again overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown by the people taking part.



“Not only will the new facility at the stadium prove hugely-beneficial to AITC, it will also provide Albion fans who otherwise may not feel able to visit the Amex with the chance to attend matches and experience home games.



“Our thanks go to everyone who helped raise such a fantastic amount. It really will make a genuine difference to the people we work with.”



For more information on future events, or to find out how business can support AITC’s work, email: fundraising@albioninthecommunity.org.uk