Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter's first game in charge in the UK will be at Crawley Town

Brighton and Hove Albion are to play Crawley Town in a pre-season friendly.

The Premier League side will travel the short distance to the People's Pension Stadium on Friday, July 19, kick-off 7.45pm.

It will be a great early opportunity to watch new manager Graham Potter's first game in charge in the UK, following a game against opponents to be confirmed in Austria on July 13.

League Two Crawley have already announced home games against Potter's former club Swansea City on Saturday, July 13 and Portsmouth on Saturday, July 27.

Reds will then visit newly promoted Bostik League Premier Division club Horsham at their new ground Hop Oast on Saturday, July 20.