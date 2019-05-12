Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City player ratings
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions after beating Brighton 4-1 at the Amex.
Glenn Murray headed Albion into the lead but City responded to win with goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
1. Mathew Ryan - 6
Easily held low Bernardo shot and pushed away fizzing Sterling cross in the first half. No real chance for any of the goals.
2. Bruno - 7
Club captain's final game after he announced his retirement on Friday. Won the ball off Mahrez in opening minute to a loud cheer. Huge ovation when subbed.
3. Shane Duffy - 6
Blocked Aguero shot early on. Headed clear several crosses.
4. Lewis Dunk - 6
Threw himself in the way to block Gundogan shot on 20 minutes. Fierce free kick pushed over by Ederson late in the first half and headed opening over in the second period.
