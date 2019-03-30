Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton player ratings
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got the only goal as Southampton claimed a crucial three points in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Brighton.
Hojbjerg netted from Nathan Redmond's pass after 53 minutes, before Albion pressed for an equaliser and Martin Montoya crashed a shot against the woodwork. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
1. Mathew Ryan - 6
Saved well-struck Redmond shot in early stages. No chance with Hojbjerg goal and had few other shots to deal with.